逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家首次测量黑洞吸积盘的大小

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科学家首次测量黑洞吸积盘的大小

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by measuring the size of the disk of matter surrounding a supermassive black hole for the first time ever. This finding has the potential to expand our understanding of how black holes grow and how surrounding galaxies evolve.

Accretion disks are massive rings of superheated gas, dust, and plasma that rotate around black holes. They are composed of remnants of shredded stars, exoplanets, and other matter that has been torn apart as it is pulled towards the event horizon of a black hole. These disks emit a range of electromagnetic radiation, including X-rays, infrared radiation, radio waves, and visible light, making them detectable by astronomers.

In a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers detected a second double-peak emission coming from the outer edge of the accretion disk surrounding the supermassive black hole III Zw 002. This unexpected discovery allowed them to calculate that the radius of the accretion disk is around 52.4 light-days, which is over 9,000 times the distance from Earth to the sun.

The researchers were not actively searching for the second double-peak emission but were collecting data to confirm the presence of the accretion disk. By using the Gemini Near-Infrared Spectrograph (GNIRS), they were able to detect emissions in different wavelengths simultaneously, which enabled them to spot the second double-peak.

This breakthrough discovery provides new insights into the geometric structure of accretion disks and will allow researchers to observe the feeding process and inner structure of an active galaxy for the first time. The team plans to continue monitoring the accretion disk around III Zw 002 to further understand its growth over time.

This discovery follows another major breakthrough in understanding accretion disks earlier this year, where scientists created artificial accretion disks in the lab. Although the artificial disks only lasted for a short time, they provided valuable information on how these disks are formed.

These advancements in understanding and measuring accretion disks are crucial in unraveling the mysteries of supermassive black holes and their impact on galaxy evolution.

来源：
– The Astrophysical Journal Letters
– Canary Islands Astrophysics Institute

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

猪笼草的形状决定了猎物的捕获

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论