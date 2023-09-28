逸耘居

科学

俯冲板片中流体运移的新机制

By曼波布雷西亚

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers have proposed a plausible alternative mechanism for the flow of water-bearing fluids released from subducting slabs. In a recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, Chen et al. explore the possibility of stacking the released water in the effective two-dimensional (2D) fluidic phase within intercalated crystalline interfaces of phyllosilicate minerals such as graphite, mica, or brucite.

Using molecular dynamic simulations, the authors demonstrate that water flow through an effective quasi-2D fluidic phase is feasible. The study finds that water intercalation is thermodynamically driven under the pressure-temperature conditions of subducting slabs in the considered three types of crystalline interfaces: graphite, brucite, and muscovite mica interlayers. However, it is crucial that the crystalline surface and water are not well connected by hydrogen bonds for water intercalation to occur.

One significant implication of this water intercalation into the crystalline interface is its potential facilitation of aseismic slip. This means that the intercalation may allow for the transmission of earthquake-triggering stress changes, rendering the dehydration embrittlement hypothesis less necessary.

The findings of this study shed new light on fluid migration processes in subducting slabs and provide a fresh perspective on the mechanisms involved. Further research in this area could lead to a better understanding of subduction zones and their connection to seismic activity.

Citation: Chen, M., Zhu, R., Zhu, J., & He, H. (2023). Percolation of low-dimensional water at crystalline interfaces mediates fluid migration in subducting slabs. Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, 128, e2023JB027124.

定义：
– Phyllosilicate minerals: Minerals that have a layered structure, consisting of sheets of interconnected silicate tetrahedra and sheets of cations.
– Molecular dynamic simulations: Computational methods that investigate the movement and interaction of atoms and molecules over time, providing insights into the behavior of materials at the atomic scale.
– Thermodynamically driven: Motivated or influenced by thermodynamic principles, which govern the behavior of energy and matter.
– Aseismic slip: The movement along a fault without generating significant seismic waves.
– Dehydration embrittlement hypothesis: The theory that the removal of water from minerals during subduction can lead to increased brittleness and potentially trigger earthquakes.

