逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

豪廷鱼：并不像以前想象的那样灭绝

By罗伯特·安德鲁

16月 2023日，XNUMX
豪廷鱼：并不像以前想象的那样灭绝

A recent study by the University of Amsterdam and the Natural History Museum, London, has revealed that the houting fish, which was classified as extinct in 2008, is actually still alive and well.

The houting was officially declared extinct based on a morphological analysis of its gill rakers and snout. It was believed that the fish previously classified as houting were actually a separate species of European whitefish. However, DNA research conducted by the researchers now proves otherwise.

In their study, the researchers isolated mitochondrial DNA from historical houting specimens, including one that was caught in 1754 and used for categorization. By analyzing the DNA, the researchers established a phylogenetic tree that showed the evolutionary descent of different species. The analysis revealed that the houting and the European whitefish are actually the same species.

The confusion regarding the classification of the houting arose due to the variation in morphological traits within fish species. Biologists previously believed that the length of the snout and the number of gill rakers distinguished the houting from the European whitefish. However, the DNA research conclusively shows that this is not the case.

While the houting fish is not extinct, the confusion surrounding its classification has led to difficulties in addressing its protected status. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) still considers it extinct, while European nature laws require protection for both houting and European whitefish.

Further research is needed to definitively adjust the houting’s official Latin name, but this may be challenging as the DNA from the 1754 specimen is old and damaged. Nevertheless, this study highlights the importance of using DNA analysis to accurately classify and protect species.

Sources: BMC Ecology and Evolution

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

新型小鼠虚拟现实耳机增强神经通路研究

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

宾夕法尼亚州立大学的研究人员在细胞与细胞的连接处发现了复合物

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

了解旋转磁铁悬浮辅助磁铁的现象

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

新型小鼠虚拟现实耳机增强神经通路研究

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

宾夕法尼亚州立大学的研究人员在细胞与细胞的连接处发现了复合物

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

了解旋转磁铁悬浮辅助磁铁的现象

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 解开了小行星 Bennu 的秘密：知识宝库和外星生命的潜力

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论