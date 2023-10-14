逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局的心灵探测器开始了为期六年的金属小行星之旅

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

14月 2023日，XNUMX
美国宇航局的心灵探测器开始了为期六年的金属小行星之旅

NASA’s Psyche probe embarked on a mission to an asteroid covered with rare metal on Friday. This groundbreaking mission marks the first exploration of a metal world, as most asteroids have compositions of rock or ice. Scientists believe that studying this unique asteroid, named Psyche after its target, could provide valuable insights into the inaccessible cores of Earth and other rocky planets. There is speculation that the asteroid may be the remnants of an early world that has been battered over time.

SpaceX successfully launched the Psyche probe from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center amidst cloudy skies. The spacecraft is expected to reach the potato-shaped asteroid in 2029 after a six-year journey. An hour after the launch, ground controllers celebrated the successful separation of the spacecraft from the rocket’s upper stage.

NASA is thrilled to investigate a world made entirely of metal after decades of exploring distant worlds of rock, ice, and gas. Psyche, one of the largest metal-rich asteroids discovered so far, orbits the sun in the outer part of the central asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Its name, derived from Greek mythology, refers to the alluring goddess of the soul. The asteroid measures approximately 144 miles (232 kilometers) across at its widest point and 173 miles (280 kilometers) in length. Studies suggest that it is loaded with metals such as iron, nickel, and possibly silicates, with a primarily gray surface covered in tiny metal grains from cosmic collisions.

The Psyche probe’s $1.2 billion expedition will take a circuitous route to reach the asteroid. In 2026, the spacecraft will fly past Mars to receive a gravitational boost before arriving at the asteroid three years later. It will attempt to enter an orbit around the asteroid, ranging from as far away as 47 miles (75 kilometers) to as close as 440 miles (700 kilometers) until at least 2031.

The spacecraft utilizes xenon gas-fed thrusters for solar electric propulsion, emitting soft blue-glowing pulses. Additionally, an experimental communication technology onboard aims to increase data transfer from deep space to Earth by replacing radio waves with lasers. NASA expects this test to provide over ten times as much data, which could eventually enable the broadcasting of films from the moon or Mars.

Originally scheduled for launch in 2022, the Psyche probe’s flight software testing experienced delays due to management issues. As a result, the spacecraft’s arrival at the asteroid has been pushed back to 2029 from the initial projection of 2026.

来源：
– NASA: @NASA (Twitter)
– 源文章：[插入源文章标题和 URL]

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

天文学爱好者聚集在印度汉勒暗夜星空保护区举办星空派对

19月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

印度雄心勃勃的太空目标：月球任务和空间站

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar：天体物理学的先驱

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

天文学爱好者聚集在印度汉勒暗夜星空保护区举办星空派对

19月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

印度雄心勃勃的太空目标：月球任务和空间站

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar：天体物理学的先驱

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

浮萍的潜力：一种在太空中星际生长的完美植物

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论