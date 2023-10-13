逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究的小行星样本显示出水和高碳含量的证据

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

13月 2023日，XNUMX
新研究的小行星样本显示出水和高碳含量的证据

A preliminary assessment of the 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid Bennu sample collected in space and brought back to Earth by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has revealed evidence of water and high-carbon content. This finding has important implications for the understanding of the origins of life on Earth.

Scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston announced this discovery on October 11. They showcased the asteroid material, which had landed in the Utah desert on September 24, for the first time. According to Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of OSIRIS-REx, the material unlocks ancient secrets and provides insights into the origins of the solar system.

One of the mission’s core questions is understanding how Earth became a habitable planet. The presence of abundant liquid water is a key factor in determining habitability. The water and carbon on Earth were lost after its formation, so the mission aims to understand how these essential building blocks were replenished. The leading hypothesis is that carbon and water-rich asteroids delivered these materials and made Earth habitable.

Further analysis is needed to understand the nature of the carbon compounds found in the asteroid sample. However, this initial discovery is promising and will pave the way for future research. The secrets hidden within the rocks and dust from Bennu will be studied for decades to come, providing insights into the formation of our solar system, the seeding of precursor materials for life on Earth, and the potential risks of asteroid collisions.

The sample collected by OSIRIS-REx is the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth. It will be studied by scientists worldwide, including future generations of scientists. NASA aims to preserve at least 70% of the sample at Johnson for further research.

来源：

– 美国宇航局约翰逊航天中心

–亚利桑那大学

– 奥西里斯-雷克斯任务

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

小学助教因缺乏周末治疗而中风去世

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

超过 100 种哺乳动物被发现会发光，其中包括猫

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

漩涡星系：银河相遇

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

小学助教因缺乏周末治疗而中风去世

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

超过 100 种哺乳动物被发现会发光，其中包括猫

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

漩涡星系：银河相遇

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

我们脚下的声音：通过声学模式揭示岩石稳定性

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论