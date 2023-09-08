逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

风神：从风廓线卫星到太空碎片

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
风神：从风廓线卫星到太空碎片

Aeolus, ESA’s wind-profiling satellite, was in orbit around Earth for nearly five years before it entered its final phase as space debris. The satellite had completed its mission and was brought back to Earth in a controlled reentry process that reduced the risk of debris and potential collisions with other satellites.

International regulations on space debris mitigation require satellites to be brought back to Earth within 25 years once their mission is complete. Aeolus’s return was expedited by harnessing Earth’s atmosphere, which helped bring it back faster.

During the assisted reentry of Aeolus, the risk of falling debris was reduced by a factor of 150, and the time it spent uncontrolled in orbit was shortened by a few weeks. These measures were taken to limit the risk of collision with other satellites in space.

Aeolus became debris on July 28, 2023, after the final command was executed, rendering the satellite no longer controllable. The Flight Control Team passivated the satellite and handed it over to ESA’s Space Debris Office for tracking its final descent.

Using the Tracking and Imaging Radar (TIRA) at Fraunhofer FHR in Germany, Aeolus was tracked as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere. It reentered over Antarctica and ultimately disintegrated, far away from populated areas.

The mission teams were able to observe Aeolus during its final moments, witnessing it become a fireball in the atmosphere before its eventual breakup. This remarkable example of sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations demonstrates the commitment to ensuring the safe disposal of satellites and mitigating the risks of space debris.

Overall, Aeolus’s legacy lives on, paving the way for future wind-profiling missions and responsible space exploration.

来源：
– ESA: https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Aeolus/Aeolus_winding_down
– Fraunhofer FHR: https://www.fhr.fraunhofer.de/en/press-media/press-releases/2023/Aeolus-Images.html

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

欧洲航天局证实风神卫星成功脱离轨道

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究人员创造了可以在复杂环境中导航的“无脑”软机器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

Leveraging Livestreaming and Influencers: The Future of China’s Community E-commerce Market

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

How to Solve Wordle and Other Useful Tips

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

Andrea Larson Sets Record for Superior Hiking Trail in her First Attempt

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

How Telecommunication is Advancing Medical Robotics in Africa and the Middle East

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论