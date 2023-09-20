天体物理学家发现超大质量黑洞的快速消耗速度

A groundbreaking study led by Northwestern University has challenged previous beliefs about the feeding habits of supermassive black holes. Contrary to the notion that these black holes consume matter slowly, new high-definition 3D simulations show that they actually have a much quicker consumption rate.

The study reveals that spinning black holes distort the space-time around them, causing the gas whirlpool known as the accretion disk to be torn apart. This process creates inner and outer subdisks, with the black holes consuming the inner subdisk first. Debris from the outer subdisk then cascades inward, filling the void left by the consumed inner ring, initiating another consumption cycle. This new research indicates that the eating and refilling process happens surprisingly quickly, taking just a few months.

The rapid consumption cycles of supermassive black holes may explain the erratic behavior of certain objects in the night sky, such as quasars. Quasars are known for abruptly flaring up and then disappearing without explanation. The study suggests that the drastic variation in brightness observed in these objects could be a result of the destruction and replenishment of the inner regions of the accretion disk.

Previous theories about accretion disks have struggled to explain their intermittent brightness and sudden dimming. The assumption that gas and particles orbit black holes in the same plane and direction as the black hole’s spin has oversimplified their behavior. However, the new simulations show that the region around black holes is highly chaotic and tumultuous.

The simulations took into account gas dynamics, magnetism, and general relativity and highlighted the effects of frame-dragging. Spinning black holes drag the space around them, causing gas from different parts of the disk to collide and be driven closer to the black hole. This collision creates bright shocks that push material towards the black hole.

As the warping of the accretion disk becomes more pronounced, the innermost region begins to separate from the rest of the disk and wobble independently. This leads to the tearing and splitting of the inner and outer subdisks, initiating the feeding frenzy. Material from the outer disk cascades onto the inner disk, propelling it closer to the black hole for consumption. The gravitational force of the black hole then attracts gas from the outer section to replenish the previously emptied inner area.

This new understanding of the rapid consumption rate of supermassive black holes may provide insights into the mysterious phenomenon of changing-look quasars. These quasars switch between bright and dark states in a relatively short time span. Classical theories struggle to explain the rapid disappearance and refilling of brightness observed in these objects.

The study conducted by Northwestern University sheds light on the complex dynamics of supermassive black holes and their accretion disks, challenging previous assumptions and providing a deeper understanding of the universe’s most extreme objects.

来源：

– 西北大学研究