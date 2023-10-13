逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

快速射电暴的产生机制可能与地震类似

By罗伯特·安德鲁

13月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study conducted at the University of Tokyo has found distinct similarities between fast radio bursts (FRBs) and earthquakes, shedding new light on the mysterious production mechanism of FRBs. The analysis of timing and energy of FRBs revealed that while FRBs and solar flares differ significantly, there are notable similarities between FRBs and earthquakes.

The researchers propose that the surface of a magnetar, a type of neutron star, might be experiencing “starquakes” similar to earthquakes on Earth, generating FRBs. This discovery has the potential to enhance our understanding of nuclear physics, high-density matter behavior, and earthquakes.

Previous studies have focused on the distribution of delay durations between consecutive bursts. However, this recent analysis explored potential correlations between different bursts. By examining the time and emission energy of around 7,000 bursts from three different repeater FRB sources, the scientists discovered a striking similarity between FRBs and earthquake data.

The results showed that the probability of an aftershock occurring for a single event is 10-50%, and the occurrence rate of aftershocks decreases with time. Additionally, there is no correlation between the energies of the main shock and its aftershock. These findings strongly support the hypothesis that neutron stars have solid crusts covering their surfaces, and rapid starquakes on these crusts release massive amounts of energy that manifest as FRBs.

The team plans to further examine additional data on FRBs to confirm the widespread nature of the discovered similarities. This research may lead to new insights into the nature of earthquakes by studying starquakes on distant ultradense stars, which provide a unique environment for investigation. Neutron stars have the densest interiors in the universe, rivaling the density of atomic nuclei, making them an excellent laboratory for exploring high-density matter and the fundamental laws of nuclear physics.

Overall, this study contributes to our understanding of the enigmatic nature of FRBs and opens up exciting possibilities for future research in both astrophysics and seismology.

杂志参考：
Tomonori Totani and Yuya Tsuzuki. “Fast radio bursts trigger aftershocks resembling earthquakes, but not solar flares.” Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

