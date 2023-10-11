逸耘居

新视频揭示了巨大的火星峡谷

By加布里埃尔博塔

11月 2023日，XNUMX
The European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission has released new footage showcasing a massive valley system on Mars known as Noctis Labyrinthus. This valley system spans a length of approximately 745 miles and is situated between the well-known Valles Marineris and a large volcano system in the Tharsis region.

The video provides a stunning aerial view of Noctis Labyrinthus, capturing the impressive scale and intricate details of this Martian landscape. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the highest plateaus observed in the video represent the original surface level before portions of the surface eroded away. The slopes and floors of the valley are covered in evidence of gigantic landslides, while dune fields created by Martian winds can be seen on other slopes.

Mars Express, equipped with a high-resolution stereo camera, has been operating at Mars since 2003. The video footage is particularly significant from a scientific perspective due to the presence of lowered regions of crust called graben. These depressions in the Martian surface indicate the planet’s volcanic past. The intense volcanism in the Tharsis region caused the Martian crust to rise and stretch, resulting in thinning, faulting, and subsidence.

The Mars Express mission, along with other spacecraft from various nations, continues to orbit the Red Planet to monitor its weather and gather data that could shed light on its complex history. Scientists believe that Mars once had a much thicker atmosphere, allowing water to flow on its surface. However, the current thin atmosphere and high levels of radiation pose challenges for organisms to survive on the planet’s surface, unless they exist underground.

In addition to orbital missions, surface rovers like NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance are actively exploring the Martian landscape up close, providing detailed imagery and valuable insights into the geological features of the Red Planet.

（来源：欧洲航天局）

定义：
– Noctis Labyrinthus: A massive valley system on Mars located between Valles Marineris and a volcano system in the Tharsis region.
– Graben: Lowered regions of crust that indicate past volcanic activity on Mars.

Image credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin & NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

