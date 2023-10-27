进化巧合：巴巴斯特蝙蝠如何成为专业猎人

A new study challenges the long-held belief of an evolutionary arms race between bats and insects. University of Southern Denmark biologist Lasse Jakobsen and his team question why some bats, such as the barbastelle bat, are significantly quieter than others when hunting flying insects. Instead of viewing this as an arms race adaptation, the researchers propose that the barbastelle bat’s unique hunting strategy is an evolutionary coincidence that allowed it to become a specialist hunter.

In the study, Jakobsen and his colleagues observed that most members of the barbastelle’s close relatives are gleaning bats, which eat insects that sit on surfaces like leaves and branches. These bats are much quieter than hawking bats that catch insects in the air. This observation led the researchers to suggest that the barbastelle’s ancestor was likely a gleaning bat, and its ability to hunt flying insects evolved independently from the arms race theory.

According to Jakobsen, the barbastelle’s reduced call volume is not an intentional adaptation. Instead, it is a morphological limitation inherited from its gleaning bat ancestors, who emit sound from their noses, resulting in quieter calls. The barbastelle simply cannot produce louder calls. As luck would have it, this limitation allowed the bat to occupy a niche where it hunts flying, nocturnal insects that are skilled at avoiding other bats but cannot hear the barbastelle’s low-amplitude calls.

This study challenges the prevailing idea that the barbastelle’s hunting strategy is a response to insect hearing. Instead, it suggests that the barbastelle fell into a specialized ecological niche due to its morphological limitations, benefiting from its uniquely quiet hunting technique.

This research sheds new light on the evolutionary processes driving predator-prey interactions. It highlights the complexity of ecological relationships and the diverse pathways that species can take to exploit ecological niches. While the arms race theory remains relevant for many predator-prey interactions, the case of the barbastelle bat emphasizes the role of chance and coincidence in shaping the diversity of life on Earth.

常见问题

Q: What is the arms race hypothesis between bats and insects?

A: The arms race hypothesis suggests that bats and insects evolve in response to each other’s hunting and escape strategies, continuously trying to outsmart one another.

Q: Why are barbastelle bats quieter than other bats?

A: Barbastelle bats are quieter due to a morphological limitation inherited from their gleaning bat ancestors. They emit sound from their noses, resulting in lower call volume.

Q: Are barbastelle bats a result of an arms race adaptation?

A: The new study challenges the idea that the barbastelle bat’s hunting strategy is a response to an arms race with insects. Instead, it proposes that the bat’s low call volume is an evolutionary coincidence that allowed it to occupy a specialized ecological niche.

Q: What is a gleaning bat?

A: Gleaning bats are bats that catch insects that are sitting on surfaces like leaves and branches, rather than hunting them in flight.

Q: How do barbastelle bats hunt flying insects if they are quieter than other bats?

A: Barbastelle bats hunt flying insects that cannot hear their low-amplitude calls. These insects are skilled at avoiding other bats but are unable to detect the barbastelle’s unique hunting technique.