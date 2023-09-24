逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家发现最古老的木结构，距今已有 476,000 多年

By加布里埃尔博塔

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科学家发现最古老的木结构，距今已有 476,000 多年

Archaeologists have made an astounding discovery, unearthing the oldest wooden structure ever found. According to a team of scientists from the University of Liverpool, well-preserved wood has been uncovered in Zambia, dating back at least 476,000 years. This is older than our own species, Homo sapiens.

Through expert analysis of stone tool cut-marks on the wood, researchers have concluded that early humans intentionally shaped and joined two large logs to construct a structure. This finding indicates the earliest evidence of deliberate woodworking in the world, challenging the belief that Stone Age humans were solely nomadic. Previous evidence had only shown humans using wood for making fire, digging sticks, and spears.

The preservation of wood from such an ancient site is highly unusual, as it typically decays over time. However, the high water levels in the area acted as a preservative, allowing the wood to survive. This discovery sheds new light on the lifestyle of early humans at Kalambo Falls, who not only had access to a consistent water source but also utilized the surrounding forest for sustenance.

The article mentions that the term “humans” is used to describe these beings, but it is important to note that they predate Homo sapiens, possibly belonging to the Homo erectus species. This revelation aligns with other recent discoveries in South Africa’s Rising Star cave system, where evidence of cultural practices, burial rituals, fire usage, and art creation by non-Homo sapiens hominin species was found, dating back approximately 300,000 years.

The research findings have been published in the scientific journal Nature, marking a significant contribution to our understanding of early human history and the complexity of their cultural and technological advancements.

来源：
– University of Liverpool (source article)

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

研究缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

布莱恩·梅爵士自豪地支持美国宇航局成功的小行星样本采集

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

研究缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

布莱恩·梅爵士自豪地支持美国宇航局成功的小行星样本采集

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论