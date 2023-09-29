逸耘居

欧洲航天局呼吁小型月球任务提案

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
欧洲航天局呼吁小型月球任务提案

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced its Terrae Novae exploration programme, inviting tech companies to participate by submitting proposals for small missions to the Moon. The primary objective of the programme is to send the first European astronaut to explore the Moon’s surface and to enhance Europe’s presence in low-Earth orbit, ultimately participating in the first human mission to Mars.

The newly added small lunar missions are aimed at closing technology gaps and expanding scientific knowledge of the Moon and Mars. Xavier Barbier, an ESA engineer leading the call for ideas, emphasizes that this is an excellent opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to play a significant role in space exploration.

The scope of the proposed missions is broad and can include fly-by satellites, rovers, resource-extraction processes, and improved mapping of potential landing sites. Applicants are required to demonstrate that their projects can be developed and launched within 4.5 years, with a total cost not exceeding €50 million. They should also possess the capability to see the project through from start to finish.

The ESA will provide access to resources such as the Ariane 6 launcher for piggyback rides and the Moonlight programme for lunar communication and navigation services. The deadline for submitting proposals is December 14, 2023, with evaluations scheduled for early 2024.

Candidates from countries participating in Terrae Novae with a small to medium contribution, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, are eligible to apply.

In addition, UK-based companies can apply to the National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP) for a £34 million kickstarter call. This initiative aims to accelerate the development of new space technologies, satellite applications, and services. The deadline for applications is November 13, 2023, and selected projects will receive grants ranging between £150,000 and £1 million.

Sources: European Space Agency (ESA), UK Space Agency

