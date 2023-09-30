逸耘居

The Euclid Space Telescope Encounters Issues with Fine Guidance Sensor

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid space telescope, launched in July, is facing challenges during its commissioning phase due to issues with its Fine Guidance Sensor. The sensor, which helps the telescope position itself by locking onto specific stars, has been intermittently failing to lock onto stars, making it difficult for the telescope to orient itself correctly.

The data from the Fine Guidance Sensor is crucial for the spacecraft’s attitude and orbit control system, which ensures the telescope remains in the correct orientation. As the sensor has not been functioning as intended, the commissioning phase of the Euclid mission has been extended to investigate and resolve the issue.

The Euclid mission aims to explore the composition and evolution of the dark Universe. The space telescope will observe billions of galaxies across a third of the sky, up to 10 billion light-years away, in order to create a detailed map of the large-scale structure of the Universe over space and time.

By studying the expansion of the Universe and the formation of structures, Euclid will provide insights into the nature of dark energy, dark matter, and the role of gravity. The mission involves collaborative efforts from various teams at ESA’s technical heart (ESTEC), mission control (ESOC), Astronomy Centre (ESAC), and industry.

Euclid Operations Director, Andreas Rudolph, expressed gratitude towards the teams for their dedication in resolving the issue, stating that initial tests with updated software are looking promising. The teams have developed a software fix and successfully applied it to a test version of the spacecraft at mission control. The fix has now been sent to the actual telescope, and further testing will determine if it resolves the guidance sensor issue.

Euclid Project Manager, Giuseppe Racca, emphasized that the performance verification phase with science images will provide certainty regarding the telescope’s pointing accuracy. While remaining cautiously optimistic, the teams are hopeful that the software update will lead to a successful restart of the performance verification phase.

