SpaceX计划在144年发射2024枚火箭以扩展星链服务

SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, has set ambitious goals for 2024. According to a company official, SpaceX plans to launch a total of 144 rockets next year, surpassing its own record-breaking launches in 2023. This increase in launch frequency is driven by the expansion of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service.

The number of launches by SpaceX has been steadily rising as Starlink continues to grow. In 2021, there were only 31 missions, but that number nearly doubled to 61 in 2022. With the rollout of Starlink’s Direct to Cell service in partnership with T-Mobile, SpaceX aims to further increase its launch capacity next year.

Direct to Cell, also known as “a cellphone tower in space,” will provide mobile services through Starlink satellites. Text messaging capabilities will be available in 2024, followed by calls and web browsing in 2025. This service will be particularly beneficial in areas with no cell coverage, especially during emergencies.

To achieve its goal of 144 launches in 2024, SpaceX has incorporated automation across its entire process. The company emphasizes reliability to avoid delays caused by faults. This high launch frequency will require a launch every 2.5 days, compared to the current rate of one launch every 3.5 days.

Since May 2019, SpaceX has placed over 4,000 Starlink satellites in orbit. Last month, the company announced that it has surpassed 2 million customers using its internet services. Starlink is available in over 60 countries and is connecting customers worldwide with high-speed internet.

While SpaceX remains ahead of its competitors, other companies, such as Amazon with its Project Kuiper, are also entering the space-based internet service industry. Jeff Bezos’ Amazon recently launched the first two prototype satellites for Project Kuiper, aiming to provide high-speed internet connectivity to remote areas, similar to Starlink.

来源：

– Ars Technica

– 内幕人士