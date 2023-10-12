逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究使用激光控制导电丝进行神经形态计算

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12月 2023日，XNUMX
新研究使用激光控制导电丝进行神经形态计算

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have made significant progress in the field of neuromorphic computing with their development of a dynamic network structure using laser-controlled conducting filaments. Neuromorphic computing is an emerging field that aims to create computer systems inspired by the human brain, and the hardware component has been a challenge.

The team focused on Mott materials, which have unique transition properties that make them suitable for neuromorphic computing. Mott materials undergo a rapid change in electrical conductivity, along with a transition between insulating and metallic states. The researchers chose vanadium dioxide (VO2) as their material of choice due to its feasibility for various applications. VO2 undergoes metal-insulator transition (MIT) at around 68° Celsius, meaning that it changes from being an insulator to a conductor at this specific temperature.

VO2’s ability to switch between conducting and non-conducting states makes it ideal for neuromorphic computing. Its behavior mimics that of biological neurons, displaying changes in electrical conductivity similar to the strength between neurons in the human brain. This adaptability and plasticity make VO2 a valuable component for electrical circuits, acting as an efficient switch.

The researchers used focused lasers and quantum sensors to manipulate the conducting filaments within the VO2 material. By precisely controlling the location of the filaments, they were able to regulate the flow of electrical signals, resembling the behavior of biological synapses. High-resolution imaging and analysis of the VO2 material were conducted using high-angle annular darkfield scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM).

The results of the study demonstrated long-term and short-term potentiation of the artificial synapses, with channels re-triggerable by current. The research team believes that their findings have great potential for the development of dynamic networks that can imitate the functionality of the human nervous system in terms of adaptability and response to external stimuli.

Overall, this study represents a significant advancement in the field of neuromorphic computing, utilizing laser-controlled conducting filaments to create a dynamic network structure. The research provides valuable insights into the behavior of Mott materials and their potential applications in building intelligent computer systems.

Source: [Science Advances](DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adg9376)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

阿尔伯克基国际气球节的质量提升和日食令人兴奋

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

模拟向后时间旅行可以解决物理问题

13月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

树木年轮揭示地球曾经经历过具有毁灭性影响的极端太阳风暴

13月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

阿尔伯克基国际气球节的质量提升和日食令人兴奋

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

模拟向后时间旅行可以解决物理问题

13月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

树木年轮揭示地球曾经经历过具有毁灭性影响的极端太阳风暴

13月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

猎户座流星雨：一场壮观的天象事件

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论