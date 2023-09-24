逸耘居

澳大利亚中部发现史前鳄鱼新品种

By曼波布雷西亚

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A new species of prehistoric crocodile that lived in central Australia approximately eight million years ago has recently been named by researchers. The fossils of this previously unnamed species, named Baru iylwenpeny, were discovered at the Alcoota fossil bed. The lead author of the study, Adam Yates, who is also the senior curator of earth sciences at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, chose the name from the Anmetyerre language, which means “excellent and skilled hunter.”

The discovery of Baru iylwenpeny is significant because it is the most complete skull of a Baru crocodile ever found. It is also identified as the largest and most dangerous predator in the Alcoota fossil bed, located about 200 kilometers northeast of Alice Springs. The site is estimated to be from the late Miocene epoch, dating back approximately eight million years.

Unlike other ancient Baru species, Baru iylwenpeny displays several anatomical differences. These adaptations gave the creature increased strength, enabling it to prey on other megafauna, such as the giant flightless bird, Dromornis stirtini, which coexisted in the same area during the same period. The newly-named species has larger back teeth and a wider snout, providing a bigger, stronger bite.

Baru iylwenpeny is the last known species of the genus Baru in Australia and is not ancestral to modern-day crocodiles, which belong to the genus Crocodylus. The extinction of Baru may have been influenced by environmental factors, including severe drying out and changes in the flow of inland rivers during the end of the Miocene epoch. Although Baru has disappeared from the fossil record, the fossil record and presence of crocodiles continue to exist.

This discovery sheds new light on the ancient crocodile species that once inhabited central Australia and provides valuable insight into the ecological dynamics of that time period.

来源：
– Papers in Paleontology (Journal)
– ABC Alice Springs (News outlet)

By 曼波布雷西亚

