食 X 射线双星 4U 1538-522：NuSTAR 观测的见解

By罗伯特·安德鲁

10月 2023日，XNUMX
食 X 射线双星 4U 1538-522：NuSTAR 观测的见解

Researchers from the North Bengal University in Siliguri, India, have utilized NASA’s Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) to study the properties and behavior of an eclipsing X-ray binary system known as 4U 1538-522. X-ray binaries (XRBs) are systems composed of a normal star or a white dwarf transferring mass onto a compact object like a neutron star or a black hole. 4U 1538-522 is specifically a wind-fed persistent eclipsing high-mass X-ray binary (HMXB) located approximately 22,200 light years away.

The study found that the spin period of 4U 1538-522 is approximately 526.23 seconds and exhibits a spin-down trend. However, a torque reversal occurs and the source starts spinning up at a rate of -0.305 seconds per year. The pulse profile of the system shows a double-peaked nature with a primary and secondary peak, with the secondary peak weakening near the cyclotron line energy (18-24 keV). Above 30 keV, the pulse profile transitions from double-peaked to single-peaked.

The cyclotron line energy of 4U 1538-522 was initially observed to increase at a rate of approximately 0.11 keV per year, followed by a decrease at a rate of -0.14 keV per year. This variation suggests an imbalance between the inflow and outflow of material, leading to changes in the accretion mound over time. The NuSTAR observations also reveal that the eclipses of 4U 1538-522 are caused by small, dense clumps in the wind of the system that shadow the light of sight when the neutron star enters the limb of its supergiant companion.

These findings provide valuable insights into the properties and behavior of 4U 1538-522, shedding light on the dynamics of X-ray binaries and the accretion processes involved.

Source: “Long-term evolution of Cyclotron Line energy in an eclipsing pulsar 4U 1538-522.” – Ruchi Tamang et al., Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2023) DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stad2907

