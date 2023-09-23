逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

地壳形成的新视角

By罗伯特·安德鲁

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
地壳形成的新视角

A recent study conducted by researchers at Penn State has challenged the prevailing theory surrounding the formation of Earth’s crust. Instead of the commonly accepted belief that the crust formed rapidly about 3 billion years ago and then slowed down, the study suggests that the crust continued to evolve gradually over billions of years in sync with the mantle layer beneath it. This new finding not only has implications for our understanding of our own planet but also provides insight into the formation of other celestial bodies.

The existing theory posits that the Earth was a stagnant lid planet with no tectonic activity up until a sudden shift to tectonic plates 3 billion years ago. However, the Penn State study led by Assistant Professor of Geosciences, Jesse Reimink, debunks this notion. The research demonstrates that the crust’s evolution was a continuous process instead of a sudden change.

This discovery brings to light a fundamental mystery about our planet. By challenging the traditional timeline of crust formation, researchers may now be able to unravel more about the Earth’s geological history and gain a deeper understanding of its complex processes.

Moreover, this study also provides valuable insights into how other planets may have evolved. By studying the gradual evolution of Earth’s crust, scientists can draw comparisons and make inferences about the formation of other celestial bodies in our solar system and beyond.

Overall, this study is a significant step forward in our understanding of Earth’s crust and its formation. By questioning the existing theories and presenting compelling evidence, the researchers at Penn State have challenged our preconceived notions and paved the way for further exploration in the field of geosciences.

来源：
– Study conducted by researchers at Penn State (Geochemical Perspectives Letters)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

研究发现水母可以像人类、老鼠和苍蝇一样学习

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新证据表明木星的卫星欧罗巴拥有生命成分

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

NASA 的火星样本返回任务面临挑战、时间表延迟和预算问题

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

研究发现水母可以像人类、老鼠和苍蝇一样学习

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新证据表明木星的卫星欧罗巴拥有生命成分

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NASA 的火星样本返回任务面临挑战、时间表延迟和预算问题

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

《大西洋新闻》作为哈利法克斯仅存的报摊庆祝成立 50 周年

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论