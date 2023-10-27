逸耘居

惊人的发现：加拿大火山岩证实地核氦气泄漏

By曼波布雷西亚

27月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery on Canada’s Baffin Island, uncovering a startling amount of an uncommon form of helium, known as helium-3, in volcanic rocks. This finding offers compelling evidence that this elusive noble gas has been steadily seeping from the Earth’s core for thousands of years. Remarkably, the research team also detected the presence of helium-4 within the same rock samples.

Helium-3 and helium-4 are two isotopes of the element helium, distinguished by the number of neutrons in their atomic nuclei. While helium-4 is relatively abundant on Earth and commonly used in various applications, helium-3 is exceptionally rare, making up only a minuscule fraction of the Earth’s helium reservoirs.

These extraordinary findings challenge previous theories about how helium-3 is created and distributed on our planet. Scientists had long believed that the sun was the primary source of helium-3 on Earth, and it was thought to be scarce in the planet’s core. However, the discovery of substantial helium-3 within the volcanic rocks of Baffin Island suggests an alternative process is at play.

By studying the unique isotopic composition of helium within these ancient rocks, scientists can gain valuable insights into the dynamics of Earth’s core and its potential impact on geological processes. The gradual leakage of helium-3 from the core not only highlights the complexity of our planet’s internal structure but also offers researchers a valuable window into understanding the fundamental forces that have shaped our planet over millennia.

常见问题解答：

问：什么是氦 3？
A: Helium-3 is a rare, non-radioactive isotope of helium with two protons and one neutron in its atomic nucleus.

问：什么是氦 4？
A: Helium-4 is the most abundant and stable isotope of helium, consisting of two protons and two neutrons in its atomic nucleus.

Q: Why is the discovery of helium-3 in volcanic rocks significant?
A: The presence of helium-3 in volcanic rocks supports the hypothesis that this rare element is leaking from Earth’s core, challenging previous theories about its distribution and origin on our planet.

Q: What can studying helium-3 in volcanic rocks reveal?
A: Studying the isotopic composition of helium in volcanic rocks can provide crucial insights into the dynamics of Earth’s core and its influence on geological processes. It helps scientists better understand the forces that have shaped our planet over time.

