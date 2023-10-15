逸耘居

蓝色机器：海洋如何运作

By曼波布雷西亚

15月 2023日，XNUMX
蓝色机器：海洋如何运作

In her new book “The Blue Machine: How the Ocean Works,” British oceanographer and broadcaster Helen Czerski delves into the fascinating world of the ocean and its immense impact on our planet. From its role in shaping civilizations to its influence on weather systems, Czerski uncovers the inner workings of this vast expanse of water.

Czerski describes the ocean as an engine, explaining that it functions by converting heat energy into movement. The ocean is composed of different layers, with a warm layer on the top and colder water below. These layers are connected through plug holes near the poles, driving circulation as water moves down, travels along the ocean floor for hundreds of years, and resurfaces in other areas. This circulation plays a vital role in transferring heat from the equator to the poles, shaping the climate and influencing life on Earth.

Contrary to the view of a flat and calm ocean, Czerski reveals the intricate and dynamic nature of the underwater world. Two factors drive the ocean’s engine: the Earth’s rotation and the density of water. Mixing water requires energy input, and different densities of water result in layering, much like the layers in a cocktail. Warmer, less dense water sits on top of colder, denser water, creating distinct layers that do not mix. This layering is crucial for life in the ocean, as it allows for the sinking of nutrients from the surface. Near the edges and poles, where the layers can be connected, life thrives due to upwelling and the availability of these essential nutrients.

The ocean’s movement is primarily horizontal, influenced by winds and the planet’s rotation. Circulating currents transport heat from the equator toward the poles, redistributing energy and shaping weather patterns. The ocean serves as Earth’s battery, storing and distributing the sun’s energy, which drives weather systems and impacts the formation of hurricanes and the distribution of ice.

Understanding the inner workings of the ocean is crucial for comprehending the interconnectedness of our planet’s systems. Czerski’s book provides valuable insights into the intricate processes that have shaped our world and continue to influence its future.

By 曼波布雷西亚

