逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

燃烧的火箭本体和卫星在地球大气中留下金属颗粒特征

By曼波布雷西亚

21月 2023日，XNUMX
燃烧的火箭本体和卫星在地球大气中留下金属颗粒特征

A recent study has discovered that Earth’s atmosphere contains scattered metal particles from burnt rocket bodies and satellites, a problem that will only worsen with the increase in commercial space launches and satellite constellations. The growing number of satellites in orbit, particularly due to private companies like SpaceX building large constellations of communication satellites, has led to a significant accumulation of tiny metal pieces in the atmosphere.

The lead author of the study, Daniel Murphy from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Chemical Sciences Laboratory, highlights the need to understand the potential implications of these metal particles on the environment and human health as the spaceflight industry rapidly expands. While there is currently no evidence to suggest a direct impact on humans, the concern lies in the potential effects on the Earth’s atmosphere, especially in the stratosphere.

One of the worries is whether the presence of metals in the stratosphere alters its properties and potentially affects the ozone layer and other processes. The researchers found metals such as niobium, copper, lithium, and aluminum in the atmosphere, most likely originating from burnt rocket and satellite remains. This discovery was made using a specially equipped NASA research plane with a spectrometer instrument that analyzed atmospheric elements.

The majority of the metals are found above the Earth’s polar regions, although traces have been detected closer to the equator. The study notes that while meteors can also deposit metals in the atmosphere, the mass difference between rockets and satellites compared to meteors is significant. Hundreds of tons of metals are released by rocket and satellite disintegration, whereas meteors only contribute micrograms.

The potential impacts of these metal particles on Earth’s ecosystem are still unclear. However, the study highlights the lack of previous research in this area, emphasizing the importance of studying the long-term effects and possible global consequences. It is crucial to address this issue sooner rather than later to understand the implications of the rapid growth of the spaceflight industry on our environment and the planet as a whole.

来源：
– The Messenger
– CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

新研究发现史前女性是活跃的猎人

21月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

猎户座流星雨：今晚值得观看的天体现象

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

格陵兰冰盖的未来：避免灾难并扭转损害

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

新研究发现史前女性是活跃的猎人

21月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

猎户座流星雨：今晚值得观看的天体现象

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

格陵兰冰盖的未来：避免灾难并扭转损害

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

科学家终于有了一个理论来解释来自“地狱”星球的信号

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论