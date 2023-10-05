逸耘居

科学家们对死星不明原因的爆炸袭击了地球

By罗伯特·安德鲁

5月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists have observed a burst of gamma rays originating from a dead star, known as a pulsar, that is so energetic it cannot be explained. The burst is the most high-energy of its kind ever seen, equivalent to about ten trillion times the energy of visible light or 20 tera-electronvolts. The researchers behind the breakthrough say that this discovery calls for a rethinking of how these natural accelerators, pulsars, work.

Pulsars are formed when a star explodes in a supernova and leaves behind a tiny, dead star. These dead stars, also called neutron stars, are incredibly dense and made up almost entirely of neutrons. They spin extremely fast and have a powerful magnetic field. As they spin, pulsars emit beams of electromagnetic radiation, similar to a cosmic lighthouse.

The radiation from pulsars is thought to be the result of fast electrons produced and emitted by the pulsar’s magnetosphere, which is made up of plasma and electromagnetic fields that surround the star. Scientists have been studying the radiation from pulsars to better understand their formation.

In this case, researchers detected a burst of radiation from the Vela pulsar with even higher energy components than previously observed. The radiation reached 20 tera-electronvolts, which is about 200 times more energetic than any radiation previously detected from this object. This challenges existing knowledge of pulsars and requires a rethinking of how these natural accelerators function.

Scientists are hopeful that by studying more powerful energy bursts from pulsars, they will be able to gain a better understanding of these fascinating celestial objects. The discovery of this unexplained burst from a dead star opens up new avenues for research and may provide valuable insights into the mechanisms behind the extreme energy emissions from pulsars.

– ‘Discovery of a Radiation Component from the Vela Pulsar Reaching 20 Teraelectronvolts’, Nature Astronomy

