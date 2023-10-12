逸耘居

古老的树木年轮揭示了可能影响当今文明的毁灭性太阳风暴

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12月 2023日，XNUMX
古老的树木年轮揭示了可能影响当今文明的毁灭性太阳风暴

Tree rings found in the French Alps have provided evidence of an extreme solar storm that could have devastating consequences for human civilization if it were to occur today. Scientists discovered a significant spike in radiocarbon levels in the tree rings, dating back 14,300 years, which indicated the occurrence of a massive solar storm – the largest ever recorded.

The potential impact of a similar event today is alarming. Such a solar storm could disrupt the power grid for months and cause significant damage to our communication infrastructure. In a study conducted by researchers at the University of Leeds, the extreme nature of this ancient event serves as a warning for the future. Tim Heaton, a professor of applied statistics, emphasized that the transformers in our electricity grids could be permanently damaged, resulting in widespread blackouts. Additionally, satellites crucial for navigation and telecommunication would be at risk of irreparable harm, and astronauts would face severe radiation risks.

To ensure the protection of our world from similar events, further research is necessary. Although scientists have identified nine extreme solar storms, known as Miayake Events, within the past 15,000 years, the exact causes and mechanisms behind these events remain unclear. These events can only be studied indirectly, making it challenging to predict their occurrence or understand their nature.

Direct instrumental measurements of solar activity have only been possible since the 17th century. Utilizing radiocarbon measurements from tree rings, in conjunction with beryllium data from polar ice cores, offer the most effective means of comprehending solar behavior throughout history. According to Edouard Bard, professor of climate and ocean evolution at the Collège de France and CEREGE, these long-term records provide valuable insights into the Sun’s past behaviors.

The magnitude of the newly discovered solar storm, similar to the Miayake Events, is estimated to be twice as powerful as the ones that occurred in 993 AD and 774 AD. The intensity of these events was determined by analyzing radiocarbon from ancient tree fossils, providing a glimpse into the past.

Published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences, this research highlights the urgency for developing strategies to protect our civilization from the potentially catastrophic consequences of solar storms.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

