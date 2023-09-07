逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Early Ancestors of Humans Intentionally Made Spheres, New Study Suggests

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Early Ancestors of Humans Intentionally Made Spheres, New Study Suggests

Archaeologists have long debated the origins and purpose of tennis ball-sized “spheroids” discovered in ancient sites. A recent study led by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem sheds light on the matter. The researchers examined 150 limestone spheroids dating back 1.4 million years, found in Israel’s ’Ubeidiya archaeological site. Using 3D analysis, they found evidence that these spheres were intentionally crafted.

The study suggests that the early hominins, whose exact lineage is still unknown, were attempting to achieve the perfect sphere. While the stones did not become smoother during the process, they did become markedly more spherical. The researchers argue that this intentional shaping indicates a preconceived idea and cognitive capacity among our ancient ancestors.

The discovery opens up possibilities for further study. Julia Cabanas, an archaeologist at France’s National Museum of Natural History, suggests that similar techniques could be applied to other spheroids, such as those found in the Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania dating back 2 million years. Unraveling the purpose behind these spheres, however, remains a mystery.

Various theories have been proposed. Some speculate that the spheroids were used as tools for extracting marrow from bones or grinding up plants. Others believe they may have had symbolic or artistic value. Cabanas acknowledges that all hypotheses are possible but admits that the true answers may never be known.

This new study adds to our understanding of the early human ancestors’ cognitive abilities and their capacity for purposefully shaping objects. The intentional creation of these spheres demonstrates a level of planning and skill among ancient hominins that was previously unknown.

来源：
– Title: Early Ancestors of Humans Intentionally Made Spheres, New Study Suggests
– Source: TheGuardian.com

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论