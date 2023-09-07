逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

The Influence of DNA’s 3D Shape on Cancer-Causing Mutations

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Influence of DNA’s 3D Shape on Cancer-Causing Mutations

A recent study has found that the shape and structure of DNA, beyond its genetic code, may play a role in the accumulation of cancer-causing mutations. This study explores the concept of “genomic topography,” which refers to elements of the genome that go beyond the sequence of DNA molecules. It includes factors such as the tightness of DNA winding and the activation of certain genes in different cells.

The research, published in the journal Cell Reports, examines the associations between the topographical features of DNA and known patterns of cancer mutations across various types of cancer. By studying over 5,000 tumor samples from 40 different cancer types, the study analyzes 516 topographical features to understand their influence on the location of genetic mutations.

Some of these features are related to the timing and location of mutations during the transcription process, which is crucial for translating DNA into RNA. Others are connected to proteins called histones, which DNA wraps around, as well as the structure of the wound DNA. Another feature involves a protein called CTCF, which regulates the 3D structure of chromatin, the complex formed by DNA and histones. CTCF enables DNA to form highly compact chromatin loops.

According to the study’s findings, certain mutation patterns associated with alcohol consumption occur early in the process of cell replication. This pattern was observed in head and neck, esophageal, and liver cancer cells. In addition, the researchers discovered that different topographical features can be linked to mutations resulting in the same changes to DNA’s “letters” in immune cell cancer. This suggests that these mutations have different underlying causes.

While the study provides valuable insights into cancer-specific mutations, there is still much to be understood about the role of DNA topography. Future research may explore the link between genetic conditions and DNA’s topographical features and investigate the interactions between different environmental factors and cancer-causing mutations. By further exploring these associations, researchers hope to uncover why DNA shape influences the development of cancer.

In terms of applications, the study has made its data available through the COSMIC database, which could potentially aid in the development of targeted cancer treatments. However, it should be noted that the study had certain limitations, as the topographical data was collected from a different group of patients than the cancer mutation data. Further research with data collected from the same cells may provide different results.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of considering DNA’s 3D shape in understanding the patterns of cancer-causing mutations. By unraveling the complexities of genomic topography, scientists aim to enhance their ability to prevent, treat, and comprehend different forms of cancer.

来源：
– The research study published in Cell Reports
– Dr. Katerina Gurova, Associate Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute
– Fulai Jin, Associate Professor of Genetics at Case Western Reserve University

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论