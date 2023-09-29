逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

在 6 万年前的海龟化石中发现 DNA 残留物

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
在 6 万年前的海龟化石中发现 DNA 残留物

Scientists have made a significant discovery of DNA remnants in the fossilized remains of a sea turtle that lived six million years ago. This finding is rare as it marks one of the few times genetic material has been identified in ancient fossils of a vertebrate.

The fossil, excavated in Panama, consists of a complete carapace, or shell, but lacks the rest of the skeleton. The turtle would have measured approximately a foot (30 cm) in length. Researchers found preserved bone cells, called osteocytes, in the fossil. In some of these cells, the nuclei were preserved and reacted to a chemical solution, indicating the presence of DNA remnants.

Lead author of the study, paleontologist Edwin Cadena, clarified that they did not extract DNA but rather confirmed the presence of DNA traces in the nuclei. DNA is known to be perishable, but under the right conditions, it can be preserved in ancient remains. Previously, researchers discovered DNA from animals, plants, and microbes dating back two million years from sediment in Greenland.

The sea turtle fossil belongs to the same genus as the Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles, two of the world’s seven living species of sea turtles. The Kemp’s ridley, found primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, is the smallest sea turtle, while the olive ridley has a larger distribution in tropical regions across several oceans.

This fossil represents the oldest-known member of the Lepidochelys genus, shedding light on the evolutionary history of sea turtles. However, the remains were too incomplete to identify the species. While DNA sequencing of small fragments from ancient remains remains a challenge, this discovery opens up possibilities for future research in molecular evolution.

资料来源：路透社

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

新研究发现运动与心理健康之间的联系

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

海洋塑料废物与抗菌素耐药性之间的潜在联系

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

今晚的超级月亮：如何在澳大利亚观赏它

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

新研究发现运动与心理健康之间的联系

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

海洋塑料废物与抗菌素耐药性之间的潜在联系

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

在 6 万年前的海龟化石中发现 DNA 残留物

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

今晚的超级月亮：如何在澳大利亚观赏它

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论