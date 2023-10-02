逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

在猎户座星云中发现了数十个木星大小的物体，挑战了传统天文学的分类

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

2月 2023日，XNUMX
在猎户座星云中发现了数十个木星大小的物体，挑战了传统天文学的分类

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified dozens of planet-sized objects in the Orion Nebula through observations made by the James Webb space telescope. These objects, referred to as Jupiter-mass binary objects or Jumbos, defy conventional definitions of planets since they are not in orbit around a parent star. This finding challenges existing theories of star and planetary formation, which assert that Jupiter-sized objects cannot form through the same process that gives rise to stars within nebulas.

The Jupiter-mass binary objects, or Jumbos, do not fit neatly into existing categories of celestial objects. They are too small to be stars yet are not technically planets since they are not in orbit around a star. These objects have surface temperatures of around 1,000 degrees and appear to be planet-like in their composition, with steam and methane detected in their atmospheres. Although they are roughly one million years old, they will quickly cool without a host star and become incredibly cold.

The observations were inspired by data from ground-based telescopes that hinted at the existence of these mysterious objects. The discovery challenges established models of planetary formation and opens up exciting possibilities for further research. The team settled on the name Jupiter-mass binary objects due to the discovery of dozens of pairs among the hundreds of planet-like objects identified.

The findings have raised new questions for astronomers, such as how these objects can exist as binary pairs when they have been ejected from a star’s orbit. The current theories do not fully explain the large numbers of objects observed, suggesting that a new mechanism of formation may be at play. This discovery is seen as a significant contribution to our understanding of star formation and will undoubtedly lead to further investigations in the field.

资料来源：卫报

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NGC 4654 的壮观图像：室女座星团中的中间螺旋星系

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论