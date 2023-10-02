逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

木星质量双星物体的发现挑战了当前对天文学的理解

By罗伯特·安德鲁

2月 2023日，XNUMX
木星质量双星物体的发现挑战了当前对天文学的理解

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery in the Orion Nebula. They have identified dozens of free-floating objects that are smaller than stars, but larger than planets, which they have named Jupiter-mass binary objects, or Jumbos. These objects do not orbit a parent star, which challenges the conventional definition of a planet. The discovery also contradicts existing theories of star and planetary formation, as it was previously believed that Jupiter-sized objects could not form through the same process that creates stars in a nebula.

The observations of these Jumbos were inspired by data from ground-based telescopes. The team found these objects to be planet-like in their composition, with atmospheres containing steam and methane. However, due to their size and lack of a host star, they are not considered traditional planets. Out of the hundreds of Jupiter-like objects identified, dozens were found to be in pairs, leading to the name Jupiter-mass binary objects.

The Jumbos are approximately one million years old and have surface temperatures of around 1,000°C. Without a star to provide heat, they will rapidly cool down and enter a brief temperate range before becoming extremely cold. Despite this, their surfaces would not support liquid water, making them unlikely candidates for hosting life.

These observations were focused on the Orion Nebula, which is the closest region of massive star formation to Earth. The nebula is characterized by roiling clouds of dust and gas, explosions, and star beams. Stars form within nebulae when dust and gas clouds cool, fragment, and collapse under their own gravity. Smaller objects, such as brown dwarfs and planetary-mass objects, can also form through this process. However, current theories suggest that the lower boundary for objects forming through gravitational collapse is between three and seven times the mass of Jupiter.

The existence of these Jumbos, and the fact that many of them are found in binary pairs, presents a challenge to current theories. It is unclear how these pairs could have formed through chaotic interactions and then stick together. Scientists are now questioning their current understanding of star formation and planetary formation, as these discoveries have brought to light a new mechanism that has yet to be fully understood.

The findings of this study have been published as a preprint and are awaiting peer review. Scientists are excited about this unexpected result, as it challenges their current understanding of how stars and planets form. Further research and analysis will be conducted to gain a better understanding of these Jupiter-mass binary objects.

来源：
——詹姆斯韦伯太空望远镜
– 欧洲航天局 (ESA)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论