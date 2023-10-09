逸耘居

科学

新西兰的隐藏水库可能蕴藏着慢速地震的线索

By加布里埃尔博塔

9月 2023日，XNUMX
新西兰的隐藏水库可能蕴藏着慢速地震的线索

Scientists have discovered a vast reservoir of water hidden beneath the ocean floor in the Hikurangi Subduction Zone, which is also known for its potential to unleash a future ‘megaquake’. This discovery could provide valuable insights into the phenomenon of “slow-motion earthquakes”. Using 3D seismic imaging, researchers were able to identify the reservoir, which is located approximately 3km below the ocean floor off the coast of the North Island.

The Hikurangi Subduction Zone stretches from the northeast of the North Island and continues past Hawke’s Bay, where it tucks underneath the Australian plate. Researchers studying this region have previously estimated a one-in-four chance of a ‘megaquake’ occurring along New Zealand’s largest fault line in the next 50 years. The presence of the water reservoir could help explain the occurrence of slow-slip events or slow-motion earthquakes.

According to Dr Andrew Gase, the lead author of the study, the water in the reservoir is believed to dampen the earthquake fault, allowing it to release built-up tectonic stress through harmless slow slip earthquakes. Slow-slip events differ from normal earthquakes as they release pressure gradually over days or even weeks. Despite their common occurrence, the exact cause behind slow-slip events remains unknown.

The recent discovery of the water reservoir provides direct geological evidence for the association between slow-slip events and buried water. Dr Gase revealed that the scale of the water reservoir near New Zealand is unprecedented, suggesting that the amount of water present is much higher than normal.

The underground water pressure in the reservoir may play a vital role in creating conditions that trigger slow-slip earthquakes. To gain a deeper understanding of this phenomenon, Dr Gase calls for further drilling to determine the final destination of the water and its impact on the fault’s pressure. This additional information could lead to a more precise understanding of large earthquakes and their potential impacts.

Overall, the discovery of New Zealand’s hidden water reservoir offers valuable insights into the mechanisms behind slow-motion earthquakes. It sheds light on the complexities of tectonic activity in this region and may contribute to improving earthquake prediction and mitigation efforts in the future.

来源：

– 新闻中心
– GNS 科学

