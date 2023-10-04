逸耘居

Origins of Bitcoin: NSA Involvement Debunked

By罗伯特·安德鲁

4月 2023日，XNUMX
In the realm of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most renowned and widely used. However, questions surrounding its origin have sparked speculation similar to the unresolved debate surrounding the origins of COVID-19. While it is widely accepted that Bitcoin was invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonymous coder who released a paper describing it in 2008 before vanishing, a theory circulating online suggests the involvement of the National Security Agency (NSA) in its creation.

This theory stems from a paper written by NSA employees in 1996 titled “How to make a mint: the cryptography of anonymous electronic cash.” The paper references the work of a researcher named “Tatsuaki Okamoto,” which some believe connects the NSA to Bitcoin’s creation. However, this paper is merely a survey of cryptographic ideas that could be implemented in digital cash systems, unlike Bitcoin’s decentralized design. The schemes discussed in the paper rely on an overseeing authority, contrary to Bitcoin’s trustless nature. As cryptocurrency skeptic David Rosenthal points out, the idea that the NSA would develop a decentralized cryptocurrency that undermines their own government’s functions is implausible.

While the theory of NSA involvement in Bitcoin’s creation is likely just another conspiracy, there is a parallel to be drawn. In 1997, it was revealed that Clifford Cocks, a mathematician at GCHQ, the British equivalent of the NSA, had secretly invented a crucial cryptographic technology underlying both Bitcoin and the internet itself. This discovery preceded the recognition given to a group of American researchers for the same technology.

Despite the speculation and conspiracy theories, Bitcoin continues to thrive. Despite experiencing a significant crash in the past year, it still maintains a value of approximately $27,500. As the cryptocurrency market marches forward, the origins of Bitcoin may remain shrouded in mystery, but its enduring popularity and innovation cannot be denied.

来源：

– “How to make a mint: the cryptography of anonymous electronic cash” – Research Paper by NSA Employees, 1996.
– David Rosenthal’s Blog – “The Implausible NSA and Bitcoin Conspiracy Theory.”

