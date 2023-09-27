逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

大堡礁一半地区儒艮数量长期下降

By加布里埃尔博塔

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
大堡礁一半地区儒艮数量长期下降

A long-term monitoring program conducted by James Cook University has revealed a significant decline in dugong numbers along the Great Barrier Reef. Aerial surveys have been conducted every five years since the 1980s to monitor the vulnerable species. The most recent data from November confirms a clear decline in the population along a 1200km coastline stretch from Mission Beach to Bundaberg.

The annual losses of dugongs have been estimated at 2.3 per cent since 2005, posing additional challenges for the federal government’s efforts to protect the reef and prevent it from being listed as a World Heritage site in danger. The Great Barrier Reef is home to a large population of dugongs, and its seagrass feeding grounds are considered a vital World Heritage value.

The decline in dugong numbers is particularly concerning in the southern section of the reef, extending from the Whitsundays to Bundaberg. A few calves were spotted in this region, with only two mother-calf pairs observed in the Gladstone area. Chris Cleguer, lead dugong researcher at the university’s Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research, emphasizes the need to address threats to dugongs urgently.

The survey work indicated that the greatest decline in population was in Hervey Bay, estimated at 5.7 per cent per year since 2005. However, severe flooding last year may have affected the accuracy of this estimate by causing the loss of seagrass in the area. Despite this, there are hopes that the seagrass may be beginning to bounce back, with researchers monitoring the situation closely.

The decline in dugong numbers highlights the importance of protecting seagrass meadows from key threats such as poor water quality and climate change. It also underscores the significance of understanding and preserving deeper water seagrass habitats. The federal government supports the aerial survey work to monitor the dugong population.

Source: AAP 2023

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

安德烈亚斯·摩根森成为国际空间站指挥官，标志着欧洲宇航员的里程碑

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

英国和非洲考古学家发现了世界上最古老的人类建筑

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜在欧罗巴上发现二氧化碳

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

安德烈亚斯·摩根森成为国际空间站指挥官，标志着欧洲宇航员的里程碑

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

英国和非洲考古学家发现了世界上最古老的人类建筑

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜在欧罗巴上发现二氧化碳

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

哈勃望远镜拍摄到的草帽星系令人惊叹的图像

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论