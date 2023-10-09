逸耘居

纪念约翰·芬纳蒂：一瞥警察局的变化世界

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

9月 2023日，XNUMX
John Finnerty, a retired member of An Garda Siochana, recently passed away at the age of 91. His death serves as a reminder of a bygone era in policing and sheds light on the changing landscape of law enforcement.

Having joined An Garda Siochana in the 1980s and being transferred to Blarney Garda Station in Cork, the author recalls his first encounter with John Finnerty, an experienced officer close to retirement. Despite their limited time together, the author found Finnerty to be an exceptional mentor and a true embodiment of what it meant to police a small community.

Looking back on their shared experiences, the author reminisces about the simplicity and enjoyment of policing in earlier times. However, it becomes evident that the administrative side of the job was cumbersome, with a paper-based system in place. Every complaint or incident had to be recorded in written reports, circulated through various ranks, and meticulously maintained in numerous registers. It was an organizational headache that persisted even with the advancement of technology.

Today, members of An Garda Siochana still find themselves burdened by paperwork and administrative tasks, despite the availability of modern technology. Frustration among rank and file members has grown, especially with the recent introduction of the four-shift system, leading to a lack of visibility and a rise in street violence. This, coupled with the disconnect between the commissioner, Drew Harris, and frontline officers, has sparked debates about the direction of the organization.

The author reflects on the changes in community engagement, as community policing units have been depleted to accommodate new shifts. The result is a potential loss of the close-knit relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

In conclusion, the passing of John Finnerty serves as a reflection on the changing world of An Garda Siochana. While progress and advancements have been made, challenges continue to arise, emphasizing the need for a balance between administrative duties and effective policing.
