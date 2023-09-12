逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

The Mystery of Species Abundance Unveiled: New Insights from Biodiversity Observations

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Mystery of Species Abundance Unveiled: New Insights from Biodiversity Observations

A recent study conducted by an international team of researchers has shed light on the patterns of species abundance across the globe. For over a century, scientists have been trying to understand why some species are common while others are rare. This study, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, utilized data from the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) and analyzed over 1 billion species observations from 1900 to 2019.

The researchers found that the patterns of species abundance varied among different species groups. For well-monitored groups like birds, a consistent pattern emerged where most species were found to be rare but not extremely so, and only a few species were highly common. This pattern, known as the global species abundance distribution (gSAD), was first proposed by F. W. Preston in 1948.

However, for other species groups such as insects, the veil of species abundance remained partially unlifted due to insufficient data. The study highlighted the importance of biodiversity monitoring in detecting species abundances and understanding how they change over time.

The use of the GBIF database, which compiles data from both professional and citizen scientists worldwide, proved to be a valuable resource for this research. It allowed the researchers to compare species observations from 1900 to the present day and observe the shifting patterns of species abundance as more data became available.

While the study has provided valuable insights into the patterns of species abundance, it also emphasized that more data is needed to fully understand the gSAD for all species groups. For example, while nearly all bird species have been identified, other groups such as insects and cephalopods still require further observations.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of biodiversity research and monitoring, as well as the role of data-sharing platforms like GBIF in advancing our understanding of species abundance patterns on a global scale.

来源：
–《自然生态学与进化》杂志

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论