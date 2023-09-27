逸耘居

使用硫化锶钛实现破纪录的双折射

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
使用硫化锶钛实现破纪录的双折射

A team of scientists and engineers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Southern California, and Washington University in St. Louis has developed a groundbreaking material capable of bending one infrared ray of light in two different directions. This crystal exhibits the highest degree of “double refraction” ever recorded on Earth, surpassing the team’s previous achievement. The material, called strontium titanium sulfide (STS), has the potential to revolutionize various applications such as night vision, Lidar, chemical sensing, and microscopy.

Refraction occurs when light passes from one substance to another, causing it to change direction. Double refraction occurs when light enters an anisotropic material with varying properties in different directions, splitting into two rays that travel in separate directions. The difference in refractive indices in these two directions is known as birefringence. The team was surprised to find that the birefringence of STS was three times greater than that of their previous record-holder, barium titanium sulfide (BTS), despite having a similar structure.

Upon further examination, it was discovered that STS had a larger repeating structure due to the presence of a few extra strontium atoms. This unexpected atomic-level change resulted in an enhanced refractive index along one direction of the material. The researchers believe that this observation opens up possibilities for finding similar materials where small external stimuli, such as bending or heating, can dynamically alter the material’s optical response. This discovery could lead to new classes of tunable optics applications.

Although the synthesis method currently only produces small flakes of STS, efforts are being made to refine the process and create larger single-crystal versions of the material. This breakthrough in achieving record-breaking double refraction highlights the potential for further advancements in the field of optics.

来源：
– Advanced Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202303588

