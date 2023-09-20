The Rise of “Najmonauts”: Arab Explorers Making Their Mark in Space

The Arab world is gaining recognition in the global space race, with astronauts like the UAE’s Sultan Al Neyadi and Saudi Arabia’s Rayyanah Barnawi making history. Inspired by Russia’s cosmonauts and China’s taikonauts, there is growing momentum to identify these Arab space explorers as “najmonauts.”

The term “najmonaut” was coined by space expert Lisa La Bonte and Emirati scientist Dr. Mejd Alsari. It combines the Arabic word “najm” meaning star and the Greek word “naut” meaning sailor. In 2020, La Bonte and Alsari launched a website dedicated to promoting Arab space missions and providing a specific identity to space explorers from the region.

While the term “najmonaut” has not been officially adopted by any space organization, it is gaining traction in the media. The Guardian, a UK newspaper, used the term in an interview with Dr. Al Neyadi, indicating its growing recognition.

Astronauts are commonly referred to as those who fly to space. The term “astro” means star, and it is believed to have been inspired by the term “aeronaut” used for balloonists in the 18th century. Emirati and Saudi space explorers are referred to as astronauts by their respective space agencies. Similarly, the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan also use the term “astronaut” for their space travelers.

Russia refers to its astronauts as cosmonauts, while China calls them taikonauts. The prefix “taikong” in Chinese means space. India is also emerging as a strong player in space exploration, with plans to send its first astronauts, possibly known as vyomanauts, in the coming years.

The achievements of Arab explorers like Al Neyadi and Barnawi highlight the increasing prominence of the Arab world in the field of space exploration. As more Arab countries plan to send their citizens to space, the term “najmonauts” may become more widely accepted, recognizing the cultural and technological contributions of Arab adventurers in outer space.

