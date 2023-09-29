逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家使用凯克宇宙网成像仪在没有照明的情况下观察宇宙网

By加布里埃尔博塔

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科学家使用凯克宇宙网成像仪在没有照明的情况下观察宇宙网

Astronomers have been able to observe the cosmic web, the large-scale structure that connects galaxies and galaxy clusters, without the need for illumination, thanks to the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI). This breakthrough was made possible by the instrument’s ability to measure the presence of neutral hydrogen, the main component of the cosmic web. Specifically, the KCWI looks for the soft glow of excited hydrogen through a specific wavelength called the Lyman Alpha line.

The KCWI, designed by Professor Christopher Martin of Caltech, is installed on the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaiʻi. By measuring the Lyman alpha emissions at different wavelengths, the team is not only able to determine the shape of the cosmic web in two dimensions but also calculate the distance of the emission sources.

Understanding the structures of the cosmic web is crucial for our understanding of the universe as a whole. The web provides gas to galaxies, influencing their evolution, and also helps scientists study the behavior of dark matter, a hypothetical substance that encompasses galaxies and constitutes most of the matter in the universe. The cosmic web is said to trace the location of dark matter, which can only be detected through its gravitational interactions.

By creating a 3D map of the cosmic web, astronomers gain valuable insights into the architecture of the universe and the mechanics of galaxy formation. The study detailing this achievement is published in Nature Astronomy.

来源：自然天文学

Note: The source article contained an image and an embedded video, which have been removed in this rewritten version.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局宇航员弗兰克·卢比奥创下美国太空停留时间新纪录

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

冷冻电镜革命：新技术可对小蛋白质分子进行成像

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

研究人员开发出使用改性单宁酸光刻胶进行金属化的新方法

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

科学家使用凯克宇宙网成像仪在没有照明的情况下观察宇宙网

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员弗兰克·卢比奥创下美国太空停留时间新纪录

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

冷冻电镜革命：新技术可对小蛋白质分子进行成像

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

研究人员开发出使用改性单宁酸光刻胶进行金属化的新方法

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论