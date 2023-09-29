逸耘居

瑞士制表商创下手表中镶嵌最多陨石的吉尼斯世界纪录

By曼波布雷西亚

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A., a Swiss watchmaker known for their innovative timepieces, has recently achieved a Guinness World Record for the most meteorite inserts in a watch. The record was verified on July 31, 2023. Meteorites, which are rare fragments of rock or metal that fall to Earth from space, were used to create the unique design.

The watch, aptly named ‘Cosmopolis’, showcases 12 different meteorites patterned over its face. Each meteorite has its own origin, ranging from the Moon and Mars to asteroids and meteorite showers. The sourcing of these meteorites was made possible through the watchmaker’s connections with meteorite hunters and experts in the field.

To create this galactic timepiece, a design was carefully considered to highlight the beauty of each meteorite while maintaining a contemporary aesthetic. The final design features an 18-carat rose-gold case with a diameter of forty millimeters, held by a black wristband.

The cutting process of the meteorites required the expertise of specialist Daniel Haas, who meticulously shaped each of the twelve meteorite discs to meet technical and horological constraints. The integration of the meteorites onto the watch was a painstaking process, ensuring that each one was positioned to display and contrast with the others effectively.

The record-breaking watch, valued at Fr. 225,000 excluding tax, represents the dedication and innovation of Les Ateliers Louis Moinet. CEO and Creative Director Jean-Marie Schaller expressed pride in achieving this recognition of their commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity in watchmaking. The company hopes to display the watch permanently in a museum as a symbol of innovation and craftsmanship.

This exceptional achievement underscores Les Ateliers Louis Moinet’s ongoing tribute to the legacy of Louis Moinet, a renowned watchmaker and passionate astronomer. The brand’s ethos is focused on creating mechanical timepieces falling into either the category of “Cosmic Art” or “Mechanical Wonders.”

In conclusion, Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A. has successfully set a new Guinness World Record for the most meteorite inserts in a watch. This achievement reflects their dedication to pushing the limits of horology and serves as a testament to their commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

