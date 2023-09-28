逸耘居

科学

一种提高口罩捕获冠状病毒颗粒效率的新材料

By曼波布雷西亚

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
一种提高口罩捕获冠状病毒颗粒效率的新材料

Researchers at the University of Liverpool have developed a new material that has the potential to greatly enhance the efficiency of face masks and other filter equipment in capturing coronavirus particles. The material, described in a paper published in the journal Nature Communications, was found to be approximately 93% more effective at capturing proteins, including those from the coronavirus, while still allowing for breathability.

The team behind this breakthrough includes Professor Peter Myers, an expert in chromatography, and Dr. Simon Maher, a mass spectrometry expert. They had previously been working on processes involving proteins sticking to the surface of chromatographic support materials. Professor Myers realized that reversing this process could lead to the absorption of proteins, including the S1 spike protein that covers the outer lipid membrane of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

To develop the material, the researchers modified the surface of a spherical silica particle used in chromatography to make it highly “sticky” for the COVID-19 S1 spike protein. They also increased the porosity and internal volume of the silica particle, providing a large surface area and capacity to capture the virus. The material was successfully tested in face masks and air filters used in various settings, such as airplanes, cars, and air conditioning systems.

At the proof-of-concept stage, this new material shows great promise in combating not only COVID-19 but also other viruses such as influenzas and Nipah. The research team is now focused on developing even more advanced “sticky” surfaces for a wide range of bioaerosols, including new variants of the COVID-19 virus.

This groundbreaking research opens up possibilities for improved protection against infectious diseases, with potential applications in various industries where air filtration is crucial. Further development and refinement of the material could significantly contribute to the prevention and control of future outbreaks.

文献参考：
“Attaching protein-adsorbing silica particles to the surface of cotton substrates for bioaerosol capture including SARS-CoV-2,” Kieran Collings, Cedric Boisdon, Tung-Ting Sham, Kevin Skinley, Hyun-Kyung Oh, Tessa Prince, Adham Ahmed, Shaun H. Pennington, Philip J. Brownridge, Thomas Edwards, Giancarlo A. Biagini, Claire E. Eyers, Amanda Lamb, Peter Myers, and Simon Maher, Nature Communications, 18 August 2023.

By 曼波布雷西亚

