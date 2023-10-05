逸耘居

科学

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

5月 2023日，XNUMX
对于咸水中的淡水昆虫来说，持续的新陈代谢可能会付出高昂的代价

A recent study conducted by North Carolina State University sheds light on why some freshwater insects struggle in saltier water. The research suggests that the lack of metabolic responses to increased salinity could be a contributing factor. Salinity refers to the concentration of salts in an aquatic environment, beyond just sodium.

Freshwater habitats are becoming saltier due to various factors such as road salt, agricultural runoff, extraction of coal and natural gas, drought, and sea level rise. These changes in salinity impact the diversity of organisms, including freshwater insects that serve as indicators of ecosystem health.

Aquatic animals, including insects and crustaceans, must maintain a balance of water and salts within their bodies, a process called osmoregulation. Ideally, these animals would thrive in an environment where external salinity levels match their internal levels, reducing the energy required for osmoregulation.

However, the study found that higher salinity is often associated with increased rates of ion uptake in freshwater insects, leading to developmental delays or death. The researchers hypothesized that freshwater insects devote so much energy to osmoregulation in saltier environments that they struggle to grow or thrive.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers measured the metabolic rates of crustaceans, insects, and snails in various salinity conditions. They discovered that while the metabolic rates of crustaceans and snails increased in dilute environments, the metabolic rates of insects remained constant regardless of salinity.

Additionally, the team found that calcium was the key driver of increased metabolism in non-insects in lower salinity, as these animals worked harder to transport calcium ions. Insects, on the other hand, had a higher calcium ion transport rate in saltier environments, although their metabolic rates did not increase. This suggests that insects have a lower demand for calcium and may utilize resources that would otherwise be used for growth and development to counter excessive ion uptake in saltier environments.

The study challenges the notion that freshwater insects thrive in environments close to their internal salinity. Instead, their low demand for calcium allows them to thrive in dilute environments where insects typically dominate. Conversely, low calcium appears to be stressful for crustaceans and snails.

Further research will investigate whether these physiological differences stem from the ancestry of the organisms or their use of calcium in exoskeletons and shells.

In conclusion, the study highlights the potential costs of consistent metabolism for freshwater insects in saltier water. The findings provide a better understanding of how changes in salinity affect aquatic ecosystems and can help inform conservation efforts.

Source: North Carolina State University.

Source: Jamie K. Cochran et al, Respirometry reveals major lineage-based differences in the energetics of osmoregulation in aquatic invertebrate, Journal of Experimental Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1242/jeb.246376 [No URL provided]

