科学

天文学家提出测量宇宙膨胀的新方法

加布里埃尔博塔

2月 2023日，XNUMX
Recent studies have shown that the two primary methods used to measure the expansion of the universe do not agree. This has led astrophysicists from the Niels Bohr Institute to propose a novel method that may help settle this ongoing dispute. The expansion of the universe, known as cosmic expansion, was first discovered by Edwin Hubble and other astronomers about 100 years ago. It is the phenomenon in which galaxies move away from each other as the universe expands.

To understand cosmic expansion, scientists must know the Hubble constant, which describes the rate of expansion. Multiple methods exist to measure it, including the use of exploding stars called supernovae and the analysis of cosmic background radiation. However, these methods have always given slightly different results. As measurement techniques have improved, the disparities have become more apparent. This disagreement, known as “Hubble trouble,” is one of astronomy’s current hot topics.

In a recent study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, a Ph.D. student named Albert Sneppen proposed a new method for measuring distances to galaxies, which could help resolve the dispute. Sneppen suggests using ultra-compact neutron stars, remnants of supernovae, that orbit each other and eventually merge, creating an explosion called a kilonova. Sneppen and his team demonstrated that kilonovae can be described by a single temperature, allowing astronomers to calculate their luminosity and deduce their distance from Earth.

By applying this method to a kilonova discovered in 2017, the researchers obtained a Hubble constant that aligns more closely with the background radiation method. However, they caution that more examples are needed before establishing a robust result. This novel method bypasses previous sources of uncertainty and provides a clean system for studying cosmic expansion. If successful, it could help settle the ongoing disagreement between the two existing methods.

来源：

定义：

  • 宇宙膨胀： The phenomenon in which galaxies move away from each other as the universe expands.
  • Hubble constant: The number that describes the rate of cosmic expansion.
  • Supernovae: Exploding stars used to measure the distances to galaxies.
  • Cosmic background radiation: Ancient form of light dating back to shortly after the Big Bang, used to analyze irregularities and study the early universe.
  • Kilonova: An explosion that occurs when ultra-compact neutron stars merge, providing a new method to measure distances to galaxies.

Source: Niels Bohr Institute

加布里埃尔博塔

