逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

建造昆虫大小的机器人：学习蟑螂的适应能力

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
建造昆虫大小的机器人：学习蟑螂的适应能力

Roaches may be small insects, but they possess incredible strength and resilience. Not only can they cause health problems for humans by spreading germs like salmonella, but they can also withstand immense pressure. In a viral YouTube video, a cockroach emerges unscathed after being subjected to the force of a hydraulic press weighing 900 times its own body weight.

This experiment, along with others, serves as a valuable learning opportunity for scientists researching the development of insect-sized robots. These robots could potentially carry out life-saving tasks in various scenarios. For example, they could navigate through rubble to help locate people after natural disasters or even perform intricate surgical procedures.

The American cockroach, in particular, has garnered attention due to its remarkable abilities. Apart from being one of the fastest insects, it possesses the talent of compressing its body to fit through extremely tight cracks. This adaptation allows it to survive in challenging environments. Researchers aim to harness this knowledge to create robots that can access confined spaces inaccessible to humans.

These insect-inspired robots have the potential to revolutionize various industries. In addition to disaster response and healthcare, they could be employed in tasks that require precision and maneuverability in tight spaces. By mimicking the resilience and agility of cockroaches, scientists hope to unlock new possibilities for technology.

While cockroaches are typically regarded as pests, these experiments demonstrate that they have more to offer than just disease transmission. Their resilience and athletic abilities are inspiring the development of innovative solutions that could benefit society in numerous ways. By harnessing the potential of insect-sized robots, we can make significant advancements in fields ranging from search and rescue to medical procedures.

来源：
– YouTube: “Insect-Sized Robots Inspired by Resilience of Roaches”
– SNP_SS / shutterstock.com (image)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

科学家发现有关隐藏大陆西兰迪亚的新证据

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

生物计算：具有伦理意义的现实

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

NASA 和 SpaceX 合作探索金属小行星 Psyche

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

科学家发现有关隐藏大陆西兰迪亚的新证据

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

生物计算：具有伦理意义的现实

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 和 SpaceX 合作探索金属小行星 Psyche

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新发现的三角龙头骨在艾伯塔省博物馆揭幕

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论