逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

撒哈拉以南非洲可持续棉花生产的远程监控

By曼波布雷西亚

11月 2023日，XNUMX
The Cotton Made in Africa (CmiA) initiative has recently launched a project in collaboration with Geocledian and Alliance Ginneries to remotely monitor sustainable cotton production by smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa using satellite technology. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability for CmiA partners.

The Aid by Trade Foundation, which oversees the CmiA standard, emphasizes the importance of future-proofing and the utilization of technological opportunities to support smallholder farmers. By leveraging satellite monitoring, CmiA aims to ensure the long-term success of sustainable cotton production.

Remote monitoring through satellite technology allows CmiA to access real-time data on farming practices and environmental conditions, enabling them to provide targeted support and advice to cotton farmers. This includes guidance on irrigation, pest control, and soil management. By monitoring these factors, CmiA aims to improve agricultural practices, reduce environmental impact, and increase cotton yields.

The collaboration with Geocledian, a German geospatial cloud services specialist, enables the integration of satellite data into CmiA’s remote monitoring system. Geocledian’s expertise in geospatial analysis and cloud services ensures the accurate and efficient processing of satellite data, ultimately providing valuable insights for decision-making.

Alliance Ginneries, a cotton ginning company in Tanzania, plays a pivotal role in this project by facilitating the implementation of the remote monitoring system. Their collaboration with CmiA and Geocledian showcases the importance of partnerships in promoting sustainable cotton production.

The use of satellite technology for remote monitoring in agriculture is an innovative approach that has the potential to transform smallholder farming practices. By leveraging satellite data, CmiA can better understand the challenges faced by cotton farmers and provide targeted support to improve their livelihoods and promote sustainable development.

来源：
– Aid by Trade Foundation
– Geocledian
– Alliance Ginneries

