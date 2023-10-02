逸耘居

New Research Confirms Psyche Asteroid is Metal-Rich

2月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists from NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley have conducted new research suggesting that the Psyche asteroid is indeed metal-rich, supporting previous hypotheses. The team, led by Anicia Arredondo and Maggie McAdam, observed Psyche using NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) in February 2022.

SOFIA, a Boeing 747SP aircraft modified to carry a reflecting telescope, allowed the team to collect data from every part of Psyche’s surface. This invaluable information about the materials that make up the asteroid’s surface could not have been obtained using ground-based telescopes.

One of the key reasons why Psyche was chosen for close observation by a spacecraft is its potential to provide insights into the formation of planets. Scientists believe that Earth, Mars, and Mercury also have metallic cores, but they are located too far below the planets’ mantles and crusts to be directly observed or measured. Confirming Psyche as a planetary core would significantly contribute to our understanding of the composition of Earth and other large celestial bodies.

The size of Psyche is another crucial factor in advancing our understanding of Earth-like planets. It is the largest M-type (metallic) asteroid in our solar system and is approximately as long as the distance between New York City and Baltimore, Maryland. This means that Psyche is more likely to exhibit differentiation, where the materials inside a planet separate from one another, with the heaviest materials sinking towards the middle and forming cores.

Arredondo, a postdoctoral researcher when the observations were collected, states that every new study of Psyche raises more questions and suggests that the asteroid is highly complex and likely harbors many surprises. The possibility of the unexpected is one of the most exciting aspects of exploring an unexplored celestial body.

The Psyche mission is led by Arizona State University and managed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, while the High Power Solar Electric Propulsion spacecraft chassis was provided by Maxar Technologies. The mission is the 14th selected under NASA’s Discovery Program.

SOFIA, a joint project of NASA and the German Space Agency at DLR, achieved full operational capability in 2014. The aircraft was maintained and operated by NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center Building 703 in California.

