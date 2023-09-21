逸耘居

小行星：从电子游戏到现实生活

By曼波布雷西亚

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Asteroids, both in real life and in video games, have been causing quite a stir lately. Players of Bethesda’s new open-world RPG, Starfield, have reported being followed by asteroids wherever they go, even on the surface of planets. Meanwhile, in a separate real-life development, NASA has shed light on an asteroid that will pass extremely close to Earth today.

The asteroid in question, named Asteroid 2023 SJ, is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, at a distance of 6.4 million kilometers. Despite this seemingly large distance, it is actually quite short in astronomical terms. Traveling at a speed of 59,348 kilometers per hour, the asteroid poses no threat of impacting Earth’s surface. In fact, it is not even classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its relatively small size, estimated to be between 118 and 265 feet wide.

Asteroid 2023 SJ belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with larger semi-major axes than Earth’s. This group is named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered in the 1930s.

Interestingly, scientists have recently discovered three elusive asteroids hiding behind the glare of the Sun. One of them is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth discovered in the past eight years. To locate and observe these asteroids, astronomers used the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope in Chile.

Finding and tracking asteroids is crucial for potential impact prevention, as these space rocks can pose a threat to Earth. While the chances of an asteroid collision are rare, their size and history of impacts have made them a cause for concern in the scientific community. Both in real life and in the virtual world of video games, asteroids continue to captivate our imagination and remind us of the wonders and risks of space exploration.

