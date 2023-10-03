逸耘居

胜利：癌症幸存者受益于在家附近进行的临床试验

By曼波布雷西亚

3月 2023日，XNUMX
Steve Wadey and Marilyn De Haas, both residents of Stratford, Victoria, recently met despite living less than a kilometer apart. They share a common experience as participants in a clinical trial for melanoma, one of the deadliest cancers in Australia. However, their access to these trials has been significantly different.

Steve, diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, had to make a grueling 560km round-trip to The Alfred in Melbourne for nearly six years to receive treatment. The aggressive nature of his cancer led him to join multiple clinical trials, with his care team at The Alfred Hospital providing invaluable support.

On the other hand, Marilyn, diagnosed six months ago, did not have to travel as far as Melbourne to access a clinical trial. Thanks to the TrialHub program, which partners with regional and rural hospitals to bring clinical trials closer to patients, clinical trials are now available at Latrobe Regional Health, an hour’s drive away from her home. Marilyn is the region’s first local melanoma clinical trial participant and has responded positively to the trial treatment.

The TrialHub program, funded by the federal government, aims to reduce the travel and mental burden for patients by providing treatment opportunities closer to home. Latrobe Regional Health has benefited from this partnership by opening 23 clinical trials since 2019 and expects further expansion of its research and clinical trial capabilities in the future.

This access to clinical trials has had a significant impact on the lives of both Steve and Marilyn. Steve, now married with a child and a successful career, credits clinical trials for his ability to continue fighting his cancer. Marilyn, able to carry on with her daily activities and even plan a trip, is thrilled with the positive response of her melanoma to the trial treatment.

The TrialHub program is not limited to Latrobe Regional Health but also supports other hospitals such as Bendigo Health, Peninsula Health, Northern Health, Bass Coast Health, and Mildura Public Base Hospital. The pilot program is set to be complete in 2025, with hopes of replicating its success across the country.

来源： The Stratford Press

