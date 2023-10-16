逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

藻类发现应对气候变化的机制

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

16月 2023日，XNUMX
藻类发现应对气候变化的机制

Researchers from the University of East Anglia have made an exciting discovery—algae, a crucial part of the ocean’s ecosystem, have developed a coping mechanism to deal with the effects of climate change. Algae, also known as eukaryotic phytoplankton or microalgae, are responsible for supporting the largest food web on Earth and are vital for pulling CO2 from the atmosphere and producing oxygen. The study, led by Professor Thomas Mock, found that these microalgae have adapted to nutrient starvation, which is expected to increase due to rising ocean temperatures.

The cellular machinery used by algae to produce food and capture CO2 requires a significant amount of iron. However, roughly 35% of the ocean’s surface does not have enough iron to support algae growth. Without sufficient iron, algae productivity is reduced, similar to crops on land that lack necessary nutrients. As global warming leads to warmer surface waters and reduced nutrient mixing, algae are predicted to starve and produce less food, resulting in decreased CO2 absorption from the atmosphere.

However, the research team discovered that algae have evolved an additional cellular machinery that allows them to utilize sunlight for growth without relying on iron. Instead of using iron-dependent photosynthetic proteins, algae use a light-responsive membrane protein called rhodopsin, which pumps protons through membranes and enables ATP synthesis. This alternative mechanism enables algae to thrive in nutrient-poor surface oceans and suggests that they may be able to cope with the effects of global warming.

The implications of this discovery are significant. Not only does it shed light on how algae adapt to changing environmental conditions, but it also opens up possibilities for biotechnology applications. This cellular machinery could potentially be used to enhance the productivity of crops that require iron for growth. Additionally, it could be utilized in biotechnology to enhance the productivity of other microbes that cannot use light, such as yeast, for the production of various substances including insulin, antibiotics, enzymes, antivirals, and biofuels.

Overall, this research provides hope for the resilience of ocean ecosystems in the face of climate change. It also highlights the importance of the oceans for the survival of humans and all life on Earth.

资料来源：东安格利亚大学

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

月球尘埃可用于在月球上铺设道路和着陆场

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

利用阳光将废水转化为有价值的化学品

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

植物有意识吗？ 新研究挑战“母树”的概念

16月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

月球尘埃可用于在月球上铺设道路和着陆场

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

利用阳光将废水转化为有价值的化学品

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

植物有意识吗？ 新研究挑战“母树”的概念

16月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

发现抱石的乐趣：非运动员的视角

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论