逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家利用相机黑客揭示太阳大气层的隐藏区域

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科学家利用相机黑客揭示太阳大气层的隐藏区域

A team of scientists behind the Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) have successfully used a camera hack to capture images of rarely seen regions of the Sun’s atmosphere. By adding a small, protruding “thumb” to the instrument, the bright light from the Sun was blocked, allowing the fainter light of its atmosphere to be visible.

The hack involved modifying the safety door on the EUI camera, which slides open to let light in. By stopping the door halfway with the thumb, the bright light from the Sun’s disc was shielded, revealing the ultraviolet light from the corona, the outermost part of the atmosphere. The result is an ultraviolet image of the Sun’s corona, with the disc of the Sun superimposed in the middle.

The corona, which is usually hidden by the bright light of the Sun’s surface, is typically only visible during a total solar eclipse. By mimicking the eclipse effect, scientists were able to capture images of the corona, which has long baffled researchers due to its higher temperatures compared to the Sun’s surface.

ESA’s Solar Orbiter, launched in 2020, aims to capture close-up images of the Sun using six instruments to unravel some of its mysteries. This camera hack has demonstrated the potential for a new type of instrument that can capture both images of the Sun and its corona.

来源：
– NASA/ESA (image)
– Frédéric Auchère, Astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Université Paris-Sud
– Daniel Müller, ESA’s Project Scientist for Solar Orbiter

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

Asteroid Sample from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission to Return to Earth

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NASA’s Swift Observatory Discovers Recurring Black Hole Feeding On Sun-like Star

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

科学家发现不规则海胆在深海稳定定居的化石证据

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

新闻中心

Understanding the Security Features of Modern POS Terminals

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Facial Recognition Technology: From a Secret Tool to a Potentially Ubiquitous App

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

Apple Event 2023: Exciting Updates Await

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

What to Expect from the Pricing of the iPhone 15 Series

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论