逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究表明，清洁积雪有助于减少高山未来积雪的减少

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12月 2023日，XNUMX
研究表明，清洁积雪有助于减少高山未来积雪的减少

A new study reveals that while the future snowpack in high mountains, like the Himalayas, is expected to diminish due to rising temperatures, the presence of clean snow can help reduce this decline. The research conducted by scientists at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory suggests that the reduction in snowpack may be less severe than previously predicted, providing some relief to the communities that rely on snowmelt for water supply, food production, and winter recreation.

The study takes into account various factors that affect snowpack, such as warming temperatures, pollution, dust, and the shape of snow grains. Dark particles, such as pollution and dust, have a significant impact on the rate at which snow melts. These particles absorb more sunlight than pure snow, leading to increased warming and accelerated melting. The findings highlight the importance of reducing pollution and human activities that contribute to the presence of dark particles in snow.

It is estimated that around 2 billion people depend on spring and summer snowmelt in mountains for their water needs. A faster or earlier snowmelt could result in adverse consequences like river flooding in the spring and water scarcity during late summers, affecting agriculture and the overall well-being of millions of people.

The study emphasizes that not all snow is the same. The presence of clean snow, which reflects a higher percentage of sunlight, can help mitigate the impact of rising temperatures on snowpack. The research suggests that cleaner snow can be expected in the future due to reduced pollution and wood burning.

This study sheds light on the critical issue of future snowpack and offers a more optimistic outlook. However, further research is needed to fully understand the complex relationship between snowpack decline and various contributing factors. The findings highlight the urgent need to address climate change and reduce pollution to protect the precious water resources derived from mountain snowmelt.

来源：
– 自然通讯（DOI：10.1038/s41467-023-41732-6）

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

Ingenuity火星直升机瞄准新的速度记录

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

阿尔伯克基国际气球节的质量提升和日食令人兴奋

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

模拟向后时间旅行可以解决物理问题

13月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

Ingenuity火星直升机瞄准新的速度记录

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

阿尔伯克基国际气球节的质量提升和日食令人兴奋

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

模拟向后时间旅行可以解决物理问题

13月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

树木年轮揭示地球曾经经历过具有毁灭性影响的极端太阳风暴

13月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论