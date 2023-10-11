逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究发现，亚洲高山空气更清洁导致天气更加湿润

By加布里埃尔博塔

11月 2023日，XNUMX
研究发现，亚洲高山空气更清洁导致天气更加湿润

A recent study published in Nature has revealed that cleaner air in High Mountain Asia (HMA) is expected to bring about wetter weather in the region. HMA, home to the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding mountain ranges, contains the world’s third-largest amount of glacial ice and serves as a vital water source for nearly 2 billion people. However, in recent decades, there has been a dipolar trend in HMA precipitation, with an increase in the north and a decrease in the southeast.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the US, the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany, and Ocean University of China, sought to uncover the mechanisms driving these precipitation alterations. They found that uneven emissions of anthropogenic aerosols in Eurasia have weakened the jet stream and reinforced the westerly-associated precipitation pattern.

Interestingly, the researchers also predict that, due to air pollution control measures, the currently drying Himalayan region will transition to wetter conditions by the 2040s under medium to high greenhouse gas emission scenarios. This transition is primarily determined by changes in anthropogenic aerosol emissions.

The study highlights the importance of understanding the impact of aerosol reduction on the climate and water resources of HMA. Changes in precipitation patterns in the future will add complexity to projections about HMA water resources. This research provides valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders in the region who are tasked with managing water resources and ensuring water security for the population.

Source: Nature, Chinese Academy of Sciences

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

NASA 开发新的人工智能模型来预测太阳风暴

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

Ingenuity火星直升机瞄准新的速度记录

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

阿尔伯克基国际气球节的质量提升和日食令人兴奋

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

NASA 开发新的人工智能模型来预测太阳风暴

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

Ingenuity火星直升机瞄准新的速度记录

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

阿尔伯克基国际气球节的质量提升和日食令人兴奋

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

模拟向后时间旅行可以解决物理问题

13月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论