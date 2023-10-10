逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

西藏自治区发现两种哺乳动物新种

By曼波布雷西亚

10月 2023日，XNUMX
西藏自治区发现两种哺乳动物新种

A team of Chinese researchers has recently discovered two new species of Soriculus, a genus of mammals, in the Tibet Autonomous Region of Southwest China. This finding is significant as it will inspire further research on the diversity of small mammals in the region. The research team, led by Chen Zhongzheng from Anhui Normal University and Jiang Xuelong from Kunming Institute of Zoology, conducted a comprehensive investigation in the Himalaya-Gaoligong Mountains region over a period of five years to gain a better understanding of the taxonomic classification and evolutionary relationships within the Soriculus genus.

During their investigation, the team found two samples that were clearly different from other branches in terms of morphology, and they were described as two new species: Soriculus medogensis and Soriculus nivatus. Another sample, which is also different from other branches, has the potential to be a new species, but more samples are needed for further confirmation. Currently, the genus Soriculus is recognized as monotypic, containing only one species called Soriculus nigrescens, mainly found in the Himalayas and the southern Hengduan Mountains.

The discovery of these new species is particularly significant in Medog county, known as the natural museum of vegetation types. It has a diverse range of vegetation, including tropical rainforests, making it an ecologically well-preserved area. The region’s vast altitude difference, varied climatic zones, complex geographical structure, and rich species resources make it an ideal location for studying biodiversity. The researchers believe that there may be a greater diversity of small mammals in the area yet to be discovered, and further surveys and studies are warranted.

This recent discovery adds to the growing list of new species found in Southwest China. In 2021, two new species of woolly flying squirrels were found in Yunnan Province and Tibet. These findings underscore the importance of continued exploration and research in uncovering the rich biodiversity of the region.

来源：
– 林奈学会动物学杂志
– Chen Zhongzheng from Anhui Normal University
– Jiang Xuelong from Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

南极洲上空发现巨大臭氧空洞

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

MOF 在维持线粒体完整性和功能中的作用

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

研究人员在亚利桑那州发现了古老的龙舌兰植物，它们已经存在了数千年

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

南极洲上空发现巨大臭氧空洞

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

MOF 在维持线粒体完整性和功能中的作用

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

研究人员在亚利桑那州发现了古老的龙舌兰植物，它们已经存在了数千年

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新的研究和技术为对抗新西兰松树种植园的红针带来了希望

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论